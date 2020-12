GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will have most of their roster available for Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, including running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, tight end Dan Arnold and linebacker Haason Reddick.

All were listed as questionable on the team's injury report with various injuries. Starting left guard Justin Pugh also returns after missing last week's game with a calf injury.