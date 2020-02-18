Canucks get F Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have added a scoring forward to their lineup.

Vancouver acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 on Monday night.

"Tyler brings goal-scoring abilities and is good in battles," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. “He has great offensive instincts and experience playing in high-pressure, meaningful games. We look forward to adding his skill and strength to the lineup.”

The 27-year-old Toffoli has spent his entire career with the Kings and produced 139 goals and 290 points in 515 games. He also has nine goals and 21 points in 47 playoff games, winning the 2014 Stanley Cup with LA.

This season he has 18 goals and 34 points in 58 games, including a hat trick on Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the Stadium Series outdoor game. He is the first player with three goals in an outdoor game.

Toffoli is in the final year of a three-year, $13.8 million contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Kings won 3-1.

Madden is a 20-year-old forward currently playing at Northeastern University. He has 19 goals and 37 points in 27 contests.

The 29-year-old Schaller dressed in 51 games this season with the Canucks and had five goals and an assist. He has 29 goals and 57 points in 274 career games split between Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

Vancouver sits third in the Pacific Division with 69 points, one behind first-place Edmonton and second-place Vegas, which have 70 apiece. The Canucks are one point up on Calgary and Arizona, which hold down the Western Conference's two wild-card spots with 68 points each.

Vancouver has reached the playoffs only once in the past six seasons, bowing out in the first round against Calgary in its last appearance in 2014-15.

The Kings are 30th in the 31-team league, with only Detroit currently holding a worse record.

