Cantlay picked as additional player added to PGA Tour board DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 15, 2022
1 of9 Harold Varner III watches his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Patrick Cantlay watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of play in the Players Championship golf tournamnet Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Cameron Smith, of Australia, reacts to an errant tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits from the second tee during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Competition and other membership issues always required a majority approval of the four players serving on the 10-member PGA Tour policy board. Next year it goes back to an even split of player directors and independent directors.
A fifth player is joining the board effective next January, with Patrick Cantlay appointed to a one-year term.