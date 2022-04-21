Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 7:58 p.m.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they're playing for cash and not just a flag.
Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.