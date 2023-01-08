Canisius 67, St. Peter's 60, OT

Okpoh 1-2 0-4 2, Gadsden 3-10 4-4 11, Long 3-7 2-2 10, Moultrie 4-10 6-6 17, Staveskie 2-5 8-8 14, J.Fritz 4-7 2-2 10, Dinkins 0-3 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 23-28 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies