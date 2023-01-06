Skip to main content
Canisius 64, Manhattan 57

Okpoh 2-6 0-1 4, Gadsden 4-10 6-6 16, Long 6-9 2-2 14, Moultrie 4-7 0-0 9, Staveskie 2-7 2-2 6, J.Fritz 1-2 3-4 5, Dinkins 1-6 0-0 2, Maslennikov 3-5 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-15 62.

MANHATTAN (4-10)

Padgett 1-2 0-0 3, Roberts 5-7 3-4 13, Brennen 3-5 0-0 8, Nelson 4-11 2-5 13, Stewart 4-11 2-4 13, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Hayun 0-3 3-3 3, Walden 0-2 0-0 0, Schreier 0-0 0-0 0, Jewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 10-16 55.

Halftime_Canisius 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 3-15 (Gadsden 2-6, Moultrie 1-2, Maslennikov 0-1, Dinkins 0-2, Staveskie 0-4), Manhattan 9-20 (Nelson 3-4, Stewart 3-9, Brennen 2-4, Padgett 1-1, Hayun 0-2). Fouled Out_Padgett. Rebounds_Canisius 28 (Long 8), Manhattan 27 (Roberts 11). Assists_Canisius 11 (Long 3), Manhattan 14 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 15, Manhattan 12. A_284 (2,345).

