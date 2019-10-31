https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Canadiens-Coyotes-Sums-14598266.php
Canadiens-Coyotes Sums
|Montreal
|1 1 2—4
|Arizona
|0 0 1—1
First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 6 (Tatar, Weber), 0:22. Penalties_Lyubushkin, ARI, (tripping), 4:00; Tatar, MTL, (slashing), 9:49.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 2 (Danault, Mete), 0:24. Penalties_Reilly, MTL, (holding), 1:54; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 11:18; Weber, MTL, (hooking), 13:14.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Cousins 2 (Petry, Suzuki), 1:17. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 2 (Kessel, Goligoski), 4:47. 5, Montreal, Drouin 6, 11:03. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-10-13_36. Arizona 14-9-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 6-3-1 (34 shots-33 saves). Arizona, Raanta 2-1-1 (36-32).
A_14,004 (17,125). T_2:26.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.
