Canadian Bianca Andreescu reaches Rogers Cup semifinals

TORONTO (AP) — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian Rogers Cup semifinalist since 1979, overcoming a groin injury to beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in windy conditions Friday

In the night semifinals, eighth-seeded Serena Williams played No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, and Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova faced fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, is returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined her since the French Open in May. She won in Indian Wells in March for her first WTA Tour title.

"In the third set I told myself, 'Go big or go home,'" Andreescu said. "Literally go home. My home is like two minutes from here. I just went out there and I never gave up because it's not over until it's over."

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin on Saturday. Kenin beat sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (2), 6-4. The 20-year-old Kenin upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the first round.

Andreescu played her fourth consecutive three-set match, giving her by far the most time on the hard courts at York University. She needed a medical timeout in the second set for treatment on her groin.

"It's not easy, that's for sure," Andreescu said. "Right now, I'm just really happy my mind and my body are holding up. My team, too, I'm so sorry guys for putting you through all of that."