Canada knocks out US with 1-0 win in women's soccer ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 2, 2021 Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 6:15 a.m.
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of the Olympic women's soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory on Monday.
Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
