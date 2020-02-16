Camper posts double-double, Siena downs Manhattan

Recommended Video:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Camper had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lift Siena to a 65-52 win over Manhattan on Sunday, the Saints' 12th straight home victory.

Jalen Pickett had 10 points and eight assists for Siena (13-10, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sammy Friday IV added 10 points. Elijah Burns had seven rebounds.

Manhattan totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Pauly Paulicap had 12 points and three blocks for the Jaspers (11-12, 7-7). Elijah Buchanan added 11 points. Tykei Greene had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Saints evened the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Siena 81-69 on Jan. 12. Siena faces Iona at home on Wednesday. Manhattan faces St. Peter's at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com