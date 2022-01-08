Campbell scores 17, No. 5 UCLA pulls away to beat Cal 60-52 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 10:40 p.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Johnny Juzang made a clutch 3-pointer late despite his worst shooting performance of the season, and No. 5 UCLA beat California 60-52 on Saturday night.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points as the Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) made a victorious return to conference play after missing nearly a month due to COVID-19 issues.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN