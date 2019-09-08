California pulls off stunner, beats No. 14 Washington 20-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and California beat No. 14 Washington 20-19 early Sunday in a game delayed more than 2 ½ hours due to severe weather.

The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas' short field goal to give the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) the shocking victory.

California quarterback Chase Garbers wasn't asked to do much with his arm, but came up with two big completions on the final drive, hitting Jordan Duncan for 19 yards and Kekoa Crawford for 27 yards to get inside the Washington 5. The Bears were aided by a pass interference call and, after forcing Washington to call three timeouts, Thomas connected on a field goal shorter than an extra point.

Washington took a 19-17 lead with 2:05 left when Peyton Henry hit a career-best 49-yard field goal that sneaked inside the right upright. It was the last of Henry's four field goals, two of which came inside 25 yards.

___

California quarterback Chase Garbers passes against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. California quarterback Chase Garbers passes against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close California pulls off stunner, beats No. 14 Washington 20-19 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25