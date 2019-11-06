California Baptist tops Jackson St. 93-70

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ferron Flavors Jr. had a career-high 22 points as California Baptist easily defeated Jackson State 93-70 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Boyd had 16 points for California Baptist. Ty Rowell added 13 points. De'jon Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds and Milan Acquaah had 11 points and seven assists.

The Lancers used a 10-0 finish to the first half to lead 36-30 and then outscored the Tigers 18-3 to open the second half and go up by 21, 54-33. The lead reached 29 points with just over four minutes remaining.

Tristan Jarrett had 22 points for the Tigers. Jevon Smith added 10 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

California Baptist takes on Cal Lutheran at home on Friday. Jackson State takes on UC Santa Barbara on the road on Wednesday.

