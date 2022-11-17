California 84, Idaho 71

Bea 7-16 5-5 19, Allred 4-6 0-0 10, Gandy 5-11 0-0 15, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 26-58 8-9 71
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute