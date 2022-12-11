California 83, Pacific 66

Ennis 1-4 2-2 4, Holmberg 6-17 0-0 13, Ashby 5-8 0-0 11, James 7-13 5-5 20, Smith 1-6 4-4 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Deaton 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0-3 3-6 3, Totals 23-58 15-19 66
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs