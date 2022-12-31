California 80, Colorado 76

da Silva 2-8 4-6 8, Lovering 1-2 1-2 3, Clifford 1-3 0-0 2, Hadley 8-11 1-2 17, Simpson 10-20 2-3 25, Hammond 3-9 0-0 6, O'Brien 1-3 1-1 3, Ruffin 3-9 0-0 9, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 9-14 76.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies