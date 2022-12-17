California 75, UC San Diego 61

Mullings 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 5-13 1-2 13, Cangelosi 0-9 0-0 0, Macabuhay 2-5 3-3 7, Montgomery 7-14 2-3 19, Louther 0-0 0-0 0, Mahan 2-4 1-1 5, Talbot 1-4 0-0 2, Forsyth 3-6 0-0 9, Springs 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 22-59 9-11 61
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies