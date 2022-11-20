Skip to main content
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

Lutje Schipholt 1-4 3-4 5, Tuitele 4-9 0-0 8, Curry 3-9 2-3 9, Martin 0-6 0-0 0, McIntosh 5-7 6-6 18, Bush 2-4 3-4 7, Langarita 3-3 0-0 6, Onyiah 1-1 1-1 3, Bonner 2-4 0-0 4, Mastrov 1-3 2-2 5, Ortiz 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 23-53 19-22 69

SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2)

Bamberger 9-19 5-7 24, Dalton 1-4 0-0 2, Hanafin 1-7 1-2 3, Steele 2-6 2-2 6, Taycee Wedin 5-9 4-4 17, Kirisome 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 2-4 0-0 4, Garrison 0-0 0-0 0, Mastora 4-6 0-0 10, Addison Wedin 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 12-15 66

California 16 15 18 20 69
Saint Mary's (Cal) 18 15 20 13 66

3-Point Goals_California 4-15 (Tuitele 0-2, Curry 1-4, Martin 0-3, McIntosh 2-2, Mastrov 1-2, Ortiz 0-2), Saint Mary's (Cal) 6-10 (Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1, T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3). Assists_California 9 (Curry 3, Ortiz 3), Saint Mary's (Cal) 13 (Steele 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 32 (Tuitele 7), Saint Mary's (Cal) 31 (Bamberger 7). Total Fouls_California 19, Saint Mary's (Cal) 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_636.

