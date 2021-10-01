Calgary 4, Vancouver 1

Vancouver 0 1 0 - 1 Calgary 1 1 2 - 4 First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 1 (Lindholm, Tkachuk), 15:18. Second Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Zadorov, Richardson), 3:30. 3, Vancouver, Gadjovich 1 (Juolevi, Highmore), 5:23. Third Period_4, Calgary, Tkachuk 1 (Gaudreau, Mackey), 6:54. 5, Calgary, Ritchie 1 (Tanev, Mangiapane), 19:11 (en). Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-6-7_22. Calgary 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; Calgary 1 of 6. Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 0-1-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Wolf 0-0-0 (7-7), Calgary, Markstrom 1-0-0 (15-14). A_14,722 (19,289). T_2:27. Referees_Michael Markovic, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jonathan Deschamps.