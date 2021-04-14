Calgary 4, Montreal 1

Calgary 1 1 2 — 4 Montreal 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_1, Calgary, Hanifin 4 (Backlund), 3:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Giordano 8 (Tanev, Lindholm), 0:29. 3, Montreal, Kulak 1 (Anderson, Drouin), 10:55. Third Period_4, Calgary, Leivo 5, 12:49. 5, Calgary, Monahan 9 (Giordano, Tanev), 18:50 (en). Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-13-9_34. Montreal 8-10-9_27. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Montreal 0 of 2. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 15-14-2 (27 shots-26 saves). Montreal, Allen 6-7-4 (33-30). A_0 (21,288). T_2:22. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike AnthonySportsTyler Polley returning to UConn while exploring NBA Draft...By David Borges