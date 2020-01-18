Caldwell's late 3 lifts Army over Loyola (MD) 81-80

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Reserve Tucker Blackwell hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:19 and then picked up an assist on Josh Caldwell's 3-pointer with 1 second left as Army stunned Loyola-Maryland 81-80 on Saturday.

The Black Knights (7-10, 2-4) trailed 74-62 after Jaylin Andrews' jumper with 4:38 left to play, but Blackwell hit from beyond the arc to ignite an 8-0 run as Army pulled within 74-70 with 1:59 remaining. Kenny Jones sank a 3 to stretch the Greyhounds' lead back to seven. Blackwell hit from distance, Tommy Funk had a layup and Blackwell answered Andrews' jumper with a 3-pointer to pull Army within 79-78 with 20 seconds to go.

Funk fouled Loyola's Isaiah Hart, who missed both free throws, but Andrews grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Funk with 13 seconds left. Andrews made 1 of 2 free throws for an 80-78 Greyhound lead, setting the stage for Caldwell's game-winning shot.

Funk finished with 18 points and 11 assists for his second double-double of the season for Army. Matt Wilson added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Blackwell scored 16 on 5-of-7 shooting. Lonnie Grayson scored 11.

Andrew Kostecka topped Loyola (9-10, 1-4) with 22 points. Andrews finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Kavaughn Scott scored 12 with 10 boards. It was the first double-double of the season for both players. Jones scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25