Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT

Fiorillo 3-7 1-2 7, Deloney 4-12 6-8 15, Duncan 3-9 1-2 8, Penn 9-17 7-9 27, Sullivan 2-6 0-0 5, Hurley 1-5 0-0 3, Gibson 2-3 0-0 6, Veretto 3-7 0-0 8, Ayo-Faleye 2-3 1-2 6, Smith 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-69 16-25 85.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute