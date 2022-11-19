Skip to main content
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Pacific 91, 2OT

Lee 6-8 2-9 14, Harris 5-20 9-11 21, Jones 5-12 1-4 12, San Antonio 0-2 1-2 1, Wrightsell 11-21 1-3 27, Wade 1-4 6-8 9, Carper 1-3 0-0 3, Bastian 3-3 1-4 7, Square 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-73 21-41 94.

PACIFIC (2-2)

Freeman 2-6 0-0 4, Avdalovic 2-4 2-2 7, Beard 5-9 3-4 15, Ivy-Curry 6-15 3-4 19, Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Blake 4-11 6-8 14, Denson 6-9 1-4 16, Martindale 1-3 5-5 7, Outlaw 0-3 1-2 1, Odum 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 21-29 91.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 9-25 (Wrightsell 4-9, Harris 2-7, Jones 1-2, Carper 1-3, Wade 1-3, San Antonio 0-1), Pacific 12-29 (Ivy-Curry 4-8, Denson 3-5, Beard 2-2, Williams 2-5, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1, Martindale 0-2, Blake 0-3). Fouled Out_San Antonio, Beard. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 44 (Lee 9), Pacific 36 (Freeman 7). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 12 (Wrightsell, Wade 3), Pacific 12 (Beard 3). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 24, Pacific 28. A_1,496 (6,150).

