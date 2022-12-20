Cal St.-Fullerton 87, San Diego Christian 35

Chew 2-9 2-2 7, Siamu 0-3 0-0 0, Dashiell 1-3 0-1 2, O'Campo 1-4 0-0 2, Blackmon 4-9 0-0 10, Stewart 4-11 0-0 9, Felix 2-9 0-0 5, Sandoval 0-5 0-0 0, Kniss 0-3 0-0 0, Bellamy 0-0 0-0 0, Arevalo 0-0 0-0 0, Signorelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 2-3 35.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies