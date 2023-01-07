Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT

Hepa 2-9 0-0 5, da Silva 8-12 2-4 18, Avea 3-7 3-6 9, Coleman 4-9 5-6 16, McClanahan 3-9 5-7 11, Riley 4-9 3-4 11, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Rouhliadeff 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-27 72.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies