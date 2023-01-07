Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61

Goodrick 3-5 2-2 8, Tr.Armstrong 3-11 0-0 8, Ta.Armstrong 3-6 2-4 10, Nottage 3-11 0-0 9, Battin 6-9 3-4 18, Quintana 3-7 0-0 8, Ighoefe 2-4 0-1 4, Tchoukuiengo 1-1 3-3 5, S.Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-14 70.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies