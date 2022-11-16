Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Eyisi 2-6 0-0 4, Okereke 3-3 0-0 6, Allen-Eikens 2-6 0-0 4, Bostick 5-14 3-4 13, Wright 6-14 3-4 16, Igbanugo 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Afifi 1-3 0-0 2, J.Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 6-8 55.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute