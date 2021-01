LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kate Cain brushed up against a rare triple-double and short-handed Nebraska bumped off No. 15 Ohio State 63-55 on Saturday, halting the Buckeyes seven-game win streak and dropping them from the undefeated ranks.

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked nine shots to lead Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) to its third win over a ranked opponent in its last five games.