CSU Bakersfield holds on in OT to beat Utah Valley, 58-57

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (AP) — Shawn Stith hit a free throw with 25 seconds left in overtime to put CSU Bakersfield in front and the Roadrunners held on to earn a 58-57 win over Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Justin Edler-Davis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Bakersfield up by six to open the extra period, but TJ Washington brought Utah Valley back with two free throws and a 3 to make it 55-54 with just under three minutes left.

Washington tied the game at 57-57 with :47 remaining, but Stith missed his first from the line before hitting the game-winner.

De'Monte Buckingham tied the game with a pair of free throws with :47 left in regulation, but neither team was able to score. Bakersfield had a gp-ahead layup blocked by Emmanuel Olojakpoke and Brandon Averette missed a 3 with :05 remaining.

Taze Moore had 15 points and Czar Perry added 12 more for Bakersfield (10-10, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Edler-Davis added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Isaiah White scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley (8-13, 2-4). Washington, who was just 4 of 9 from the free throw line, scored 13 points and Averette added 10.

CSU Bakersfield hosts Seattle Saturday. Utah Valley is at Grand Canyon Saturday.