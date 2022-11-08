CS Northridge 90, La Sierra 55

Tinker 1-9 0-0 2, Alviar 2-12 3-4 7, Beckles 3-7 7-8 13, Bluitt 4-11 5-5 16, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Tabarez 2-4 4-5 8, Worrell 0-1 0-0 0, Reyes 0-2 3-4 3, E.Davis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 14-52 22-26 55.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1