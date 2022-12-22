CS Northridge 83, San Diego 78

Pierre 0-1 0-0 0, Earlington 5-14 11-12 22, McKinney 2-5 3-3 7, Sisoho Jawara 7-13 10-11 25, Williams 6-14 1-3 15, Turner 1-2 4-5 7, Lynch 1-2 0-0 2, Nyarko 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 29-34 78.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies