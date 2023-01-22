CS Northridge 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT

Lee 4-6 2-7 10, Square 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 5-13 4-4 17, Jones 6-13 3-5 18, San Antonio 1-4 3-4 5, Carper 1-3 1-2 4, G.Wade 1-5 2-2 5, Eaton 1-3 1-2 3, Panov 1-2 0-0 3, Bastian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 17-28 66.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships