CS Bakersfield 68, San Diego Christian 35

Chew 1-6 2-4 4, Siamu 2-6 0-2 4, Bellamy 1-1 0-0 2, Dashiell 3-8 0-0 7, O'Campo 1-6 3-3 5, Felix 2-7 0-0 4, Blackmon 3-10 0-0 7, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Kniss 0-3 2-2 2, Signorelli 0-0 0-0 0, Baasch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 7-11 35.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1