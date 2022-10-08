CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20 LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 8:20 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a 69-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center talks to quarterback C.J. Stroud during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a one-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham gives a thumbs up as he is carted off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) deflects a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State coasted to a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter.