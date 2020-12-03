Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LIPSCOMB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Asadullah 34 4-11 0-4 1-6 3 1 8
Ferguson 35 4-8 4-4 1-5 5 4 12
G.Jones 37 3-7 4-5 0-4 2 2 12
Miller 34 1-2 4-4 0-2 3 2 6
Wolfe 31 3-8 0-0 0-6 0 2 7
Hazen 18 3-4 2-2 0-1 1 5 8
A.Jones 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Cary 3 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Coleman 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-41 16-21 2-26 14 17 55

Percentages: FG .439, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (G.Jones 2-4, Wolfe 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Miller 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Asadullah 7, Miller 4, Ferguson 2, G.Jones 2, Hazen 2, Wolfe).

Steals: 7 (Miller 3, Ferguson 2, Asadullah, Hazen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ivanauskas 26 5-9 1-1 2-6 0 1 11
Vogt 32 6-7 0-3 5-7 1 3 12
Adams-Woods 33 6-14 3-3 1-3 2 1 16
DeJulius 34 3-7 0-0 0-6 4 1 8
Williams 22 2-10 3-6 0-0 2 3 7
Harvey 15 3-6 0-0 1-2 1 0 7
Davenport 14 2-3 0-0 0-2 4 0 4
Eason 8 1-3 0-0 2-3 1 2 2
Diarra 7 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 4 0
G.Madsen 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Saunders 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-62 7-13 11-32 15 16 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (DeJulius 2-5, Harvey 1-3, Adams-Woods 1-5, Davenport 0-1, Diarra 0-1, Eason 0-1, Ivanauskas 0-1, G.Madsen 0-2, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Vogt 3, Eason 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Eason 4, Davenport 2, Vogt 2, Williams 2, Adams-Woods, Saunders).

Steals: 5 (Davenport 2, Williams 2, G.Madsen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lipscomb 29 26 55
Cincinnati 29 38 67

.