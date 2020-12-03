https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/CINCINNATI-67-LIPSCOMB-55-15770928.php
CINCINNATI 67, LIPSCOMB 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Asadullah
|34
|4-11
|0-4
|1-6
|3
|1
|8
|Ferguson
|35
|4-8
|4-4
|1-5
|5
|4
|12
|G.Jones
|37
|3-7
|4-5
|0-4
|2
|2
|12
|Miller
|34
|1-2
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Wolfe
|31
|3-8
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|7
|Hazen
|18
|3-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|8
|A.Jones
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cary
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Coleman
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-41
|16-21
|2-26
|14
|17
|55
Percentages: FG .439, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (G.Jones 2-4, Wolfe 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Miller 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 18 (Asadullah 7, Miller 4, Ferguson 2, G.Jones 2, Hazen 2, Wolfe).
Steals: 7 (Miller 3, Ferguson 2, Asadullah, Hazen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ivanauskas
|26
|5-9
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|1
|11
|Vogt
|32
|6-7
|0-3
|5-7
|1
|3
|12
|Adams-Woods
|33
|6-14
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|16
|DeJulius
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|1
|8
|Williams
|22
|2-10
|3-6
|0-0
|2
|3
|7
|Harvey
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|7
|Davenport
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|4
|Eason
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Diarra
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|G.Madsen
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Saunders
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|7-13
|11-32
|15
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .452, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (DeJulius 2-5, Harvey 1-3, Adams-Woods 1-5, Davenport 0-1, Diarra 0-1, Eason 0-1, Ivanauskas 0-1, G.Madsen 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Vogt 3, Eason 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Eason 4, Davenport 2, Vogt 2, Williams 2, Adams-Woods, Saunders).
Steals: 5 (Davenport 2, Williams 2, G.Madsen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lipscomb
|29
|26
|—
|55
|Cincinnati
|29
|38
|—
|67
.
