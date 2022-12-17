CCSU 78, Manhattan 67

Momoh 5-9 1-3 11, Amos 7-11 0-0 20, Rodgers 5-10 4-6 15, Scantlebury 3-4 5-6 12, Snoddy 3-6 0-0 6, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 4, Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Limric 3-3 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-15 78.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies