Butler 71, Yale 61

Jarvis 6-12 1-1 14, Knowling 3-10 0-0 6, Mahoney 3-5 0-0 9, Mbeng 6-11 2-2 14, Poulakidas 1-9 2-2 5, Kelly 3-4 0-0 6, Feinberg 1-2 0-0 2, Molloy 1-5 0-0 3, Gharram 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 5-5 61.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs