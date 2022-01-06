Burton leads late run, Northwestern beats No. 22 Iowa women Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 11:11 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 25 points and led Northwestern during an 11-3 run in the final minutes as the Wildcats beat No. 22 Iowa 77-69 on Thursday night.
It was the sixth-straight win for Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), which hadn’t played in nearly three weeks since having its game against Oregon canceled and two Big Ten games postponed. It was its third win in a row against Iowa (7-4, 1-1).