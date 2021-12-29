Bulls beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 nights, run streak to 5 MARK GONZALES, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021
1 of9 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Bulls won 131-117. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan calls his player during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday.
The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.