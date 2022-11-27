Buffalo 86, Canisius 66

Maslennikov 2-6 0-0 5, Dinkins 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 4-15 0-0 9, Long 3-3 2-2 8, Staveskie 4-14 0-1 9, Moultrie 5-14 4-4 17, Okpoh 0-2 2-4 2, J.Fritz 3-4 0-0 6, Gadsden 2-4 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 24-72 10-15 66.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute