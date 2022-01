Buffalo 47, New England 17

Buf_Knox 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:45. Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 5:15. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 30; Allen 26 run; Allen 15 run on 3rd-and-3. Buffalo 7, New England 0.

Buf_Knox 11 pass from Allen (Bass kick), :40. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:00. Key Plays: Hyde 0 interception return to Buffalo 20; Allen 24 pass to Knox; Singletary 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 19 pass to McKenzie; Allen 5 run on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 14, New England 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_Singletary 3 run (kick blocked), 7:20. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 22 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 20, New England 0.

Buf_Singletary 16 run (Bass kick), 1:53. Drive: 4 plays, 89 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to McKenzie; Allen 45 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 27, New England 0.

NE_FG Folk 44, :01. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: M.Jones 10 pass to Bourne; M.Jones 8 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-4; M.Jones 7 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-12; M.Jones 19 pass to Meyers on 4th-and-5. Buffalo 27, New England 3.

Third Quarter

Buf_Sanders 34 pass from Allen (kick blocked), 8:48. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Wallace 0 interception return to Buffalo 42; Allen 9 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-4; McKenzie 15 run. Buffalo 33, New England 3.

NE_Bourne 3 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 4:12. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: M.Jones 43 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-6; Bourne 14 run; M.Jones 7 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 33, New England 10.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 19 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:22. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 23; Singletary 10 run; Allen 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Allen 19 pass to Beasley. Buffalo 40, New England 10.

Buf_Doyle 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:37. Drive: 3 plays, 39 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Allen 38 pass to Knox. Buffalo 47, New England 10.

NE_Bourne 4 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 1:44. Drive: 16 plays, 73 yards, 6:53. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 27; R.Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; M.Jones 2 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-4; M.Jones 3 pass to Meyers on 4th-and-2; R.Stevenson 5 run on 3rd-and-2; M.Jones 18 pass to Agholor. Buffalo 47, New England 17.

A_69,188.

___

NE Buf FIRST DOWNS 20 29 Rushing 5 14 Passing 13 13 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-14 6-7 FOURTH DOWN EFF 4-4 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 305 482 Total Plays 61 54 Avg Gain 5.0 8.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 89 174 Rushes 20 29 Avg per rush 4.45 6.0 NET YARDS PASSING 216 308 Sacked-Yds lost 3-16 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 232 308 Completed-Att. 24-38 21-25 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.268 12.32 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-0-0 8-5-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-47.333 0-0.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-2 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 103 89 Punt Returns 0-0 2-54 Kickoff Returns 5-103 4-35 Interceptions 0-0 2-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-34 3-47 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:35 31:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 9-30, Stevenson 8-27, M.Jones 2-18, Bourne 1-14. Buffalo, Singletary 16-81, Allen 6-66, McKenzie 3-29, Moss 1-0, Trubisky 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 24-38-2-232. Buffalo, Allen 21-25-0-308.

RECEIVING_New England, Bourne 7-77, Meyers 6-40, Stevenson 4-33, Bolden 4-27, Henry 1-30, Agholor 1-18, Harris 1-7. Buffalo, Knox 5-89, Diggs 3-60, McKenzie 3-45, Singletary 3-13, Davis 2-41, Sanders 2-36, Beasley 1-19, Gilliam 1-4, Doyle 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, None. Buffalo, Hyde 2-54.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 5-103. Buffalo, McKenzie 4-35.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, McCourty 6-2-0, Jackson 5-1-0, Williams 5-0-0, Phillips 3-3-0, Dugger 3-1-0, Hightower 2-1-0, Bentley 2-0-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Wise 2-0-0, Guy 1-3-0, Van Noy 1-2-0, Barmore 1-1-0, Collins 1-0-0, Godchaux 1-0-0, Judon 1-0-0, Ekuale 0-1-0, Ross 0-1-0. Buffalo, Edmunds 6-2-0, T.Johnson 4-1-0, Milano 4-1-0, Wallace 4-1-0, J.Johnson 3-1-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Phillips 3-0-0, Basham 2-1-1, Oliver 2-0-0, Poyer 2-0-0, Klein 1-3-0, Matakevich 1-1-0, Neal 1-1-0, Rousseau 1-1-0, Hughes 1-0-1, Lotulelei 1-0-1, Addison 1-0-0, Hamlin 1-0-0, Lewis 0-3-0, Hyde 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Buffalo, Hyde 1-0, Wallace 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Andrew Lambert.