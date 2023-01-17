Buffalo 100, Bowling Green 71

Etim 0-0 0-0 0, Ayers 7-18 7-7 23, Curtis 5-10 0-0 11, Mills 2-7 2-3 6, Turner 8-17 1-2 17, Agee 1-8 1-2 3, Watson 2-5 1-2 6, McComb 0-2 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-3 4-6 4, Diarra 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-71 17-24 71.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships