Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 6:34 p.m.
1 of9 Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving holds his leg after being injured during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton knocks the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker steals the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is called for a charge on Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn.