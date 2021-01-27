Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Raptors 115-108

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The Bucks (11-6) were leading by just three points after a dunk by DeVincenzo, who followed with a steal and drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry. After DeVincenzo made the two free throws, the Bucks took the ball out of bounds and Bryn Forbes nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 92-84 with 9:54 left.