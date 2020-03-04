Bucknell defeats Holy Cross 65-62 in Patriot League tourney

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk recorded 17 points as Bucknell narrowly beat Holy Cross 65-62 in the first round of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The Bison advance to face No. 2 seed American on Thursday.

Jimmy Sotos added 14 points for the Bison, who forced a season-high 24 turnovers..

Avi Toomer had 10 points for Bucknell (13-19).

Joe Pridgen had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-29). He also committed 10 turnovers. Matt Faw added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Connor Niego had 11 rebounds and five assists.

