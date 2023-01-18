Bucknell 68, Army 66

Screen 2-4 4-5 8, Timmerman 5-7 2-3 12, Edmonds 2-5 0-1 5, Forrest 9-15 2-2 25, Rice 4-11 0-0 9, Bijiek 2-6 0-0 5, Adoh 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 1-1 2-2 4, Bascoe 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-13 68.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships