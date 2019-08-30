Buccaneers-Cowboys Stats
|Tampa Bay
|7
|0
|10
|0—17
|Dallas
|6
|3
|0
|6—15
|First Quarter
Dal_Olumba 26 interception return (kick failed), 10:32.
TB_Hudson 11 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Dal_FG Redfern 32, 1:10.
|Third Quarter
TB_FG Gay 53, 10:41.
TB_Anderson 1 run (Santos kick), 5:02.
|Fourth Quarter
Dal_Guyton 69 pass from Christion (pass failed), 2:28.
A_81,329.
|TB
|Dal
|First downs
|17
|15
|Total Net Yards
|217
|279
|Rushes-yards
|33-112
|19-40
|Passing
|105
|239
|Punt Returns
|3-27
|3-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-66
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-38
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-19-3
|25-43-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|4-35
|Punts
|5-43.2
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|10-85
|11-80
|Time of Possession
|32:40
|27:20
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Anderson 20-70, Schnell 2-24, Ellington 3-9, Ogunbowale 8-9. Dallas, Christion 5-22, D.Jackson 5-8, Weber 5-7, Chunn 3-2, C.Wilson 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Griffin 9-11-2-92, Testaverde 4-8-1-41. Dallas, M.White 14-26-0-132, Christion 11-17-1-142.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Ellington 2-34, Hudson 2-19, Leggett 2-19, Ogunbowale 2-17, Miller 2-9, A.Johnson 1-16, B.Wilson 1-12, Anderson 1-7. Dallas, C.Wilson 5-49, Lucas 5-28, Weber 3-33, J.Johnson 3-32, Chunn 3-11, Guyton 2-80, De.Smith 2-31, Yurachek 2-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.