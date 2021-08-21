Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2 JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 6:48 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday.
Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City win for the fifth time in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.