OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-85 on Friday night.

Rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Bradley Beal added 17 for Washington. The Wizards closed on a 14-2 run for their first win of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 18 for the Thunder. They dropped their home opener after losing their opener at Utah on Wednesday night.

The Wizards led 52-46 at halftime, then scored the first six points of the second half to make it 58-46. The Wizards led 78-70 at the end of the third quarter.

The Thunder held the Wizards scoreless for the first 4 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to tighten the game. Gilgeous-Alexander's mid-range jumper it at 83 with 4:26 to play.

Washington responded quickly. A 3-pointer by Davis Bertans put the Wizards up by five, and a layup by Beal forced a Thunder timeout. The Thunder made just one more basket the rest of the way, and that came with 20.9 seconds remaining.

Wizards: G Jordan McRae sat out with a finger injury. He played 23 minutes in the opener against Dallas. ... Ish Smith, who had a short stint with the Thunder, started the game and finished with 4 points and 5 assists. ... Beal made 4 of 17 shots the first three quarters but 3 of 5 in the fourth.

Thunder: G/F Andre Roberson did not play, and Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't know when he will return to action. Roberson has missed the past 1 1/2 years while recovering from surgery on his left patellar tendon. ... Starting shooting guard Terrance Ferguson did not take a shot for more than 1 1/2 games to start the season. He has scored two points this season, despite starting both games.

Wizards At San Antonio on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host Golden State on Sunday.

