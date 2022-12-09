Bryant 79, Stony Brook 60

Policelli 6-13 0-0 18, Fitzmorris 0-1 1-2 1, Pettway 0-6 0-0 0, Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-19 0-0 21, Sarvan 3-5 1-2 8, Clarke 2-11 0-0 6, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0, Muratori 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 2-4 60.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs